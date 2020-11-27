Sonko Impeachment Saga: MCAs Claim Lives in Danger

A section of Members of Nairobi County Assembly (MCA)s have claimed that their lives are in danger following Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment.

According to Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, MCAs are fearing for their lives after a message was passed out revealing that five of them are targetted.

“This morning, there was a message being given outside the county assembly that by the end of next week before the delivery of this motion, five MCAs will have met their father in heaven,” he said while addressing the media.

He further added, “Our members are scared to the bone and that is why many cannot even attempt to join us while we address the media because they don’t want to be seen.”

Read: How Call From State House Triggered Sonko’s Fresh Impeachment Plot

Imwatok now wants the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to take up the matter and take charge.

“We (MCAs) want the IG and other security agencies to take this matter very seriously. The lives of MCAs matter regardless of which house business they choose to undertake,” he said.

Ultimately, earlier there was a heavy presence of police near the assembly as the motion was being tabled.

Earlier in the year, Imwatok had complained of receiving similar threats following the first Impeachment plot that was tabled.

Read Also: Sonko In Trouble As 86 MCAs Sign Impeachment Motion

Imwatok alleged that three men approached him near Ankara Hotel while he was heading for his office and pointed guns at him. He recorded his statement under OB number 83/06/02/2020.

Yesterday, 86 out of 122 MCAs signed an impeachment motion against Sonko. The MCAs want the governor kicked out of the office on grounds of among others gross violation of the Constitution, graft and abuse of office.

New details further emerged indicating that Sonko’s impeachment was spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother, Raila Odinga.

Read Also: MCAs Allied To Sonko Allege Fresh Plot To Impeach Governor

A call from Statehouse reportedly triggered the process with indications that the Country’s first in command was displeased with the constant attacks from the governor as well as frustrations to the NMS.

“The process began on Sunday evening, November 22, following a call from State House on the previous day. The reason we were given to initiate the motion was Sonko’s refusal to work with NMS boss Mohammed Badi and his constant abuse of the president,” an MCA told the publication under anonymity.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu