Sonko: I Almost Took My Life At City Hall After Being Incited To Pick Fight With Uhuru

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has opened up about his lowest moment during his reign as the city boss.

Sonko, in a Facebook post on Thursday, disclosed that he almost took his life at his City Hall office due to what he termed as stress and depression brought about by political wrangles that saw him kicked out of office in December 2020.

The firebrand politician said people he trusted as friends incited him to pick a fight with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) took over his key functions.

The same people, he claimed, instigated his removal from office, driving him to depression.

Warning his followers to avoid fake friends, Sonko encouraged men to share their problems as one way of dealing with mental health issues.

“There was a time I almost commit suicide at city Hall after realising my close friends at the county assembly and one from EALA incited and advised me kuanza vita na beste yangu fulani after realising kuna Jeshi alileta kurun NMS na walipoona pesa mingi anaenda nayo uko.

“Tulipo kaa chini kama mabeste kudiscuss wakanichocha ati huyu Mdosi sasa ametuzoea hebu mvuruge live live na head on after which at the same time wakaenda kwa tu the same mdosi kumwambia ona vile Sonko anakuvuruga afadhali huyu mtu tumtoe. Nikajua Kumbe kikulacho ki nguoni mwako. Jichungeni sana na mabeste wanaojifanya loyal kwa sura kumbe kwa roho ni sumu,” Sonko said.

Sonko was reacting to the death of Capital FM disc jockey Alex Nderi popularly known as DJ Lithium.

DJ Lithium breathed his last yesterday evening at Nairobi hospital after taking a poisonous substance while at the Capital FM offices located at Lonrho House. He was reportedly battling depression.

“DJ Lithium commits suicide at Capital Fm offices. Aki sisi Wanaume at times we go through alot of stress and depression and don’t open up to friends like how women discuss their issues with fellow women coz 90% of our own silent enemies are our own friends,” said Sonko.



Sonko, who is facing graft charges, was impeached after his fall out with President Kenyatta over the city leadership.

He was replaced by Governor Anne Kananu.

