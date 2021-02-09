Sonko Hospitalized With Stomach Complications Ahead Of Bail Ruling

Impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been rushed to hospital with stomach complications ahead of a bail ruling later today.

According to the Star, the besieged ex-county chief was taken to the health facility aboard an ambulance.

Sources privy to the details say he is in a stable condition.

His lawyer John Khaminwa has said that they are working “round the clock” to ensure their client honours his court date.

He is expected at Kahawa Law Courts at 11 am.

The former governor has been held at Gigiri Police Station for a week after he was arrested and charged with assault, terrorism among other offenses.

Over the weekend, police cracked down on his close aides, arresting some and searching their houses.

This is in relation to allegations of terrorism activities that the governor is facing as well as the military like attires that his aides had worn.

Reports indicate that few aides had their houses searched while ideally adding that 7 of them were arrested on Friday and Saturday by plainclothes detectives, some outside City Hall, some from their Nairobi homes and some on the road.

Items including knives, jungle camouflage military-type uniforms, and many others were seized. Two of his aides, Clifford Ouko and Benjamin Ochieng were arrested last week and produced at the Kahawa West law court in Kamiti Prison for allegedly attempting to rescue Sonko. The prosecution wants them detained for 30 days, pending investigations. The magistrate however ordered that they get detained until today, Monday when they appear for the hearing of the application to have them detained for 30 days.