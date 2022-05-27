Sonko Given 21 Days to Respond to Child Neglect Case

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has 21 days to respond to the case involving an ex-lover who sued him for neglecting his 15-year-old daughter.

Ngong Senior Principal Magistrate Pamela Achieng directed Sonko’s advocates to file the response before a hearing is scheduled.

The mention for the case has been scheduled for June 23, 2022.

An unidentified woman had earlier this week taken legal action against the former county boss and was demanding up to Sh450,000 in child support monthly.

She was seeking Sh448,450 child support from the governor to cater for the 15-year-old daughter’s food, shopping, rent, security, clothing, house help, medical cover, education and many other utilities.

The woman, through her lawyer Dan Okemwa also wanted the politician compelled to pay Sh86,000 and another Sh30,450 to cater for school-related expenses and uniforms as well as provision of medical cover and upkeep for the girl.

Apparently, the minor in question is a form two student who failed to report to school since opening due to fees arrears. Thus, the mother wants the governor to offset the school fees arrears of 37,000 before the minor can report back to school.

Sonko in a rejoinder on social media however labeled the woman an extortionist insisting that he would not give out a dime.

He added that he was ready and willing to take care of the child while calling on the ex-lover to hand over the child to him so that he can meet her needs without the back and forth.

“My family keeps on growing bigger day in and day out, I feel happy and blessed adopting orphans, street families and neglected kids in my home. Hiyo part ya kutoanishwa pesa alafu anaenda kudunda 24/7 ndio hatutaelewana ata kidogo na sitoi hata bob,” the aspiring Mombasa Governor said.

ATI SONKO IN TROUBLE AS WOMAN TAKES HIM TO COURT OVER CHILD UPKEEP. Trouble gani sasa? Just like Jesus said “let children come to me…” Am kindly asking the lady alleging that she has my 15 years old kid to bring the kid to me just the same way her two other kids Jabali and.. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 23, 2022

