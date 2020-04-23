Sonko On Trevor Noah’s “Daily Show” After Including Hennessy In COVID-19 Care Packages (Video)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko needs no introduction. His way of dressing, demeanour will almost always give him away.

Last week, the county boss made headlines locally and internationally after he included a bottle of Hennessy cognac in his care package to the vulnerable people of Nairobi.

Sonko in his statement that made it to CNN claimed that alcohol can kill the coronavirus. In fact he referred to the alcoholic drink as a “throat sanitizer”.

“I think from the research which has been conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and various health organisations, it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the Coronavirus or any sort of virus.

“If you take any sanitiser and check the alcoholic content, you’ll find out each sanitiser has above 70% of alcohol content,” Sonko said.

Sonko, as a result caught the Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s attention.

The comedian who hails from South Africa thought the inclusion of an alcoholic drink in a care package was funny.

He said, “Drinking Hennessy might help you with many things; it can help you dance better, it can help you relax, and it can probably help you try a Busta Rhymes song at Karaoke.

“But the one thing it will not do is help you cure Coronavirus. First of all its not 70% alcohol, it’s only 40% which is too low to kill the virus, and no matter how strong it is, drinking alcohol does not kill viruses,” Trevor continued.

Trevor also took the time to “compliment” Sonko on his sense of style.

He was in a Kenzo t-shirt, bright yellow jacket which Trevor thought made him look like a “transformer who got stuck”.

“While this governor’s health advice isn’t great, I’ve got to admit his Corona fashion game is pretty strong man.

“I mean, look at that, huh? Look at that. He looks like the most Florida man in Africa. The last king of NASCAR.”

Hennessy has since clarified that the alcoholic drink does not in any way cure the novel COVID-19.

“Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,” the alcohol manufacturer said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu