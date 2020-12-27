Sonko Fails To Appear Before IPOA Following Claims Of Harassment By Police

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has snubbed the invite by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) following claims of harassment by police.

The former county boss had been invited to appear before IPOA on December 21. He is however yet to show up.

“He never appeared. We have tried to reach out to him but he has never responded,” IPOA board member disclosed to the Star.

The authority had summoned Sonko after he was allegedly harassed by police in Riverside on November 30.

On the material day, the besieged governor was briefly detained after police stormed his meeting with ward representatives opposed to his ouster.

Police fired teargas to disperse the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) who were holding a meeting at Riverside. They accused the leaders of flouting Covid-19 rules.

Sonko is said to have been plotting with the MCAs on how to block his impeachment.

Despite all efforts, the Senate upheld his ouster.

