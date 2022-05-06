Sonko Drums Up Support For Kalonzo As Raila’s Running Mate For Guaranteed August Win

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has drummed up support for Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the scheduled August 9, elections.

Sonko while addressing the media said a Raila-Kalonzo ticket would guarantee a solid win come August 9.

The former Nairobi County boss described Kalonzo as a leader with vast political experience over the years hence most suitable to be Odinga’s running mate.

“Kalonzo’s votes are not just from Ukambani, Kalonzo is a national leader. His votes are over 3.5 million,” Sonko said.

H.E @RailaOdinga is the next President and there's no doubt about it, we love him and respect him but he's being mislead. pic.twitter.com/UeInDzCRBk — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 6, 2022

Read: Azimio Panel Receives 20 Names for Raila Running Mate Post

The running mate debate for Raila Odinga ahead of the August elections has been making headlines recently, with applicants asked to submit their names to the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition panel for consideration.

As of yesterday, the panel vetting possible running mate candidates for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga received 20 names.

Nation reported that the Noah Wekesa-led panel had by Thursday received names of among others; Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Peter Kenneth.

“We have received 20 nominees for the position, which the panel will with immediate effect begin the process of vetting before we submit the best to the presidential candidate for nomination,” a source told the daily.

The winner will be announced on May 10, 2022.

Read Also: Do Not Defend Me – Kalonzo Tells DP Ruto Over Running Mate Row

Notably, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi had ideally backed Kalonzo as best suitable to deputize Raila Odinga in the competitive Presidential top seat. In a dramatic turn of events, however, Kanu fronted him for the running mate position.

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat later wrote to the panel recommending that his chairman be considered for the post.

“Kanu hereby proposes and submits the name of H.E Hon. Stephen Kalonzo as its preferred candidate for the position of Deputy President in the forthcoming general elections. It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him (Kalonzo) appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” the Baringo senator said in a letter to the panel.

Jubilee Party on its side fronted Peter Kenneth and Sabina Chege to be considered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...