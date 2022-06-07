Sonko Disqualified From Mombasa Gubernatorial Race Over Invalid Degree Certificate

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will not be on the ballot come August 9.

This was after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cited his impeachment while serving as Nairobi Governor as the reason why his bid had been blocked.

At the same time, the IEBC informed the governor that his degree had not been certified by the Commission of University Education, and thus he could not be cleared.

The governor attempted to negotiate his way out of the disqualification at the IEBC offices, but his efforts proved futile.

The aspiring governor had arrived at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) to be cleared by the Wafula Chebukati-led commission.

Sonko is seeking to succeed Hassan Joho. He is running on a Wiper ticket.

He was flanked by his running mate Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo and former Matuga MP Chirau Mwakwere.

Sonko was disqualified from running for governor of Mombasa by the IEBC on Saturday as he was unfit to hold office.

Chebukati said that the agency received a report from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which named one governor aspirant, one senatorial aspirant, and one member of the County Assembly aspirant as unfit to hold public office.

