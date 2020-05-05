Sonko Defends Self In Sh500 Million Upper Hill Property Deal, Links Woes To Nairobi Politics

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended himself and his Sh500 million Upper Hill property stating he obtained it legally.

Earlier, this desk had reported that the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) was after Sonko’s multi-million property located along Matumbato Road, right behind the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel.

The embattled county boss has come out guns blazing linking his recent woes to Nairobi politics adding that the probe by the EACC has been necessitated by his stand on terminating the deed of transfer of functions to the National Government.

According to Nation, Sonko has stated that the move is aimed at intimidating him and force him to go slow on the political and legal decisions that he has undertaken regarding the aforementioned matter.

“I believe the reports and alleged probe are malicious and maybe a move to intimidate me to go slow on some of the political and legal decisions I have taken in the last few weeks, specifically, my position on the transfer of functions to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and refusal to assent the Supplementary Appropriations Bill, 2020 into law,” he said.

Further, Sonko alludes that he is the legal purchaser of the disputed property as he entered into a legal contract with the Trustees involving three tender processes between 2017 and 2019.

For instance, Sonko cites that the property has since served as his office since May 22, 2017, when he entered into the agreement and it also served as a campaign center for his gubernatorial race. It also served as the Jubilee Party center for Nairobi electorates’ seats.

“The EACC is yet to contact me or my lawyers in its quest to find the truth about the transaction if indeed there is an ongoing inquiry. As a governor, I have nothing to hide and will gladly provide any documents required by the EACC should they ask me to do so,” he is quoted by the publication.

Star had reported that the property which was a deal between the Kenya railways Pension scheme and the Governor detailed antics of corruption in the manner in which it was acquired including being under valued.

Reports indicated that the EACC was investigating how the governor acquired the sum of money to purchase the property.

EACC boss Twalib Mbarak reportedly wrote to the Scheme’s acting CEO Victoria Mulwa to avail at least eight sets of documents regarding the property by Wednesday. Mulwa is expected to be grilled on the same day at Integrity Centre.

The documents needed by the EACC included the tender documents, payment documents, sale agreements, minutes of tender committee, approved subdivision and the main title deed.

“We hereby also invite your Ag. CEO for an interview and statement recording on the same date 6th May 2020,” Mbarak wrote.

Sonko has been embroiled in wrangles with the newly formulated Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) leadership with both parties citing frustrations.

Things took a different twist last week after Sonko threatened to terminate the deed of transfer of functions to the State.

In a Facebook post, Sonko cited frustration orchestrated by his political enemies as the reason for his second thoughts.

This was following the vandalization of sanitization booths that he had set up in Kibra to aid in combating the spread of Coronavirus.

The Governor had lashed out at Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho for allegedly giving orders for the booths to be brought down.

Further, he also accused some of the officials of having declared his Sonko Rescue Team “illegal” in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. The team was apparently banned from distributing relief food and fumigation of streets and residential areas in Nairobi.

“I will not sign (resign) in fact this the time to terminate the transfer of functions deed. To date, I have not been furnished with a copy of the deed. I was not given sufficient time to even read the draft. I was just told it is a good thing on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi as I deal with my court cases since I love you people of Nairobi and I have your interests at heart I had to accept without even going through the document thoroughly, I didn’t know it will turn against us, ” Sonko wrote.

