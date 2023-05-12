Sonko Confirms Being with Jackie Maribe On Night Monica was Killed

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has confirmed being in the company of former Citizen TV News anchor Jackie Maribe on the night businesswoman Monica Kimani was allegedly killed.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the former county boss said he was with Maribe and a few others at the Forty Forty lounge on the fateful night.

He had just left JKLive Show hosted by Jeff Koinange, he narrated.

Sonko said he would testify in court if called upon, adding that he was in possession of CCTV footage from the night in question.

“On this matter, if I’m summoned by the court, I’ll tell the truth and nothing but the truth. Na kwa mukhtasari tu (in summary) I’m not the type of friend who disowns his friends at times of trouble. It’s true that l was with Jacque Maribe at Citizen TV when I was being interviewed on the JKL show on the 19th of September, 2018, from about 9:45 pm. I was accompanied by Chela Ruto, Hon. Juju, Hon. Nancy, Hon. Anita and other male friends by then Odhis, Show, Swaleh, Pinye, among others,” Sonko tweeted.

“After the show, I volunteered to take all those who were with me for kamvinyo and nyama choma which belonged to my friend… Tulipiga sherehe kwanza mimi nilikuwa na piga Hennesiree Vsop na majiree na (We partied and I was taking Hennessy Vsop and water) around 4 am I left for home. Since hii Mushene was there from the day Jacque was arrested, I managed to download the CCTV ya the club. Iko.”

As for Maribe’s co-accused, Jowie Irungu, Sonko said he does not know him.

“However, I do not know Jowie Irungu… Let the law take its course. That’s is all I wish to state,” he said.

Maribe is being charged with the murder of Monica alongside her estranged lover, Jowie.

