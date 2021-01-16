Sonko Claims That He, DP Ruto Are In Danger

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has claimed that his life and that of Deputy President William Ruto are in danger.

Speaking in Kajiado on Saturday, the besieged ex county chief asked the DP to take care not partake while at State House.

“I am not afraid. I have been told that they plan to kill me as well as the Deputy President. The only person who has the authority to take away human life is God,” Sonko said.

“I just want to warn the DP not to partake anything that is offered to him at State House and that is because I love him and would like him to be the fifth President of Kenya.”

On matters impeachment, Sonko said that it was President Uhuru Kenyatta who should have been on the chopping block.

According to him, the president has violated the Constitution and divided Kenyans along tribal lines.

He was referring to Kenyatta’s comments where he said it is time for a president that does not hail from the Kikuyu or Kalenjin communities.

Further, the former legislator accused the head of state of cordoning corrupt practices among his sisters.

“Rais, wewe ndio unafaa kupelekwa nyumbani, wacha kuonea vijana wa maskini, vijana ambao baba zao hawakua chochote wala lolote kwa historia ya uongozi wa Kenya kama deputy president,” he continued.

