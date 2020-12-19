Sonko Claims State Gave Senators Sh2 Million Christmas Token During Impeachment Vote

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has claimed that the government gave senators Sh2 million as a Christmas token so as to impeach him.

In a tweet, the besieged former county boss claimed that the money was offered during the vote so as to breach the law.

“During the voting exercise Ksh 2 Million was offered by state for Christmas so that the law can be breached,” he said.

He also noted that he was ousted because his father was not a prominent figure in Kenyan politics.

Sonko added that the senators who voted in favour of his ouster motion were called by their respective party bosses to uphold the decision made by MCAs.

“Some of my former colleagues in@Senate_KE had to sacrifice me coz of political pressure from their party bosses who personally called them one by one to impeach me because I was not born in Statehouse and my father was not President nor Prime Minister and Vice President as well,” he lamented.

Further, the former county chief who was voted in in 2017 by an overwhelming majority sought to vindicate his wife, Primrose Mbuvi and daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, who were dragged into the mess over a trip to the US.

According to Sonko, the trip was state approved and apart from the air ticket, taxpayers money was not used to fund the trip.

“To my beautiful wife & daughter whose names were dragged into this mess while the trip was state approved continue to be strong women, you’ve never done any business with @NairobiCityGov or won tenders with Kemsa in the #CovidBillionaires scandal to enrich urselves or our family (sic),” he continued.

For his parting shot, the former immediate governor said he will walk with God for the remainder of his journey.

“I have been allegedly impeached by a few Senators, but I have not been impeached by the people of Nairobi and Kenyans at large, God has not impeached me as well and I know He has better plans for me. I have faith in God. I will walk with Him to the end of this journey,” he said.

“To all my people and supporters who’ve believed and stood with me throughout my 10 year political journey, no matter how hard it gets, don’t give up on your dreams, no matter what happened/happens to me, I’ll stand with you and I’ll continue supporting you whenever you’re in need,” he told his supporters.

27 Senators voted to support the impeachment in all the four charges, 16 opposed and two abstained.

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja and Makueni’s Mutula Kilonzo Jnr abstained.

