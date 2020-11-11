Sonko Claims NMS Is An Illegal Outfit Meant To Defraud Nairobians

The never ending wars between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohamed Badi are still ongoing.

On Tuesday, the county boss gave a senate committee summon a wide berth and instead had his chief advisor, county secretary and spokesman represent him. They were kicked out.

In his submissions, Sonko referred to the NMS as an illegal outfit designed to defraud him and the people of Nairobi of their constitutional rights.

The NMS, he said, has caused confusion in the execution of the deed of transfer that handed over five key functions including Health.

Badi’s faction has claimed that the county government has rendered them cashless hence delaying delivery of services.

NMS wants Sh127 million DANIDA donation, another Sh17 million received in April 2020 to support level 2 and 3 public facilities and Sh79 million from the health ministry handed over to them.

But according to Sonko, the National Treasury is to blame for the delayed payments after it suspended the county’s health sector budget IFMIS operating system.

Sonko in a tweet castigated the NMS for heaps of garbage in Pipeline. He went on to refer to President Uhuru Kenyatta as “Nairobi Super Governor” and Badi as “Saddam Hussein”.

“Nairobi Super Governor who is also the President of the Republic of Kenya and commander in chief of Defence forces Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and Saddam Hussein (referring to Gen. Badi) really overworking in Pipeline Embakasi South Constituency. Keep up with the good job, ” he tweeted.

Hitting back at the governor, Badi claimed that certain “saboteurs and detractors” were behind the heaps of garbage in the city.

“As saboteurs and detractors heap garbage on timelines, NMS and the people of Nairobi desirous and fully cognizant of their role in a clean environment are at work each day 3000 tonnes against meagre kilos collected in the past closer to a clean city, a green City,” NMS tweeted in an apparent response to Sonko’s Sunday remarks.

