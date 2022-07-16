Sonko Chides CJ Koome Over “Unfair” Ruling Upholding Impeachment

Former governor of Nairobi Mike Sonko has criticized Chief Justice Martha Koome for the ‘unfair’ Supreme Court decision that upheld his impeachment.

Sonko criticized the CJ for being part of the seven-judge bench that rendered the ruling despite having stated her position on the matter months ago.

“Koome was heard clearly saying that I will not be on the ballot. We had written and we wanted her to recuse from the bench, but shock on us she was among the judges,” he said.

“I really like Koome and I value her a lot but she should have recused herself from the hearing.”

Read: Sonko Out of Mombasa Gubernatorial Contest as Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment

On Friday, the Apex court said Sonko’s appeal was thrown out due to lack of jurisdiction.

“The Court lacked jurisdiction to determine the appeal. However, in view of the public interest nature of the dispute, the need for due guidance to the judicial process and to the courts below and for the sake of posterity and development of jurisprudence the Court (the majority) has decided to settle all the pertinent questions the appeal raises, instead of downing tools on account of want of jurisdiction,” said the bench.

“There were four counts of impeachable charges against the appellant. The County Assembly, the Senate and the two superior courts below were convinced that the charges were proved to the standard required in such circumstances. No error for their analysis and conclusion has been presented.”

Additionally, the apex court denied his assertions that there was insufficient public involvement in the impeachment procedure.

Read Also: Relief for Sonko As IEBC Ordered To Accept His Nomination

The ruling locked out the former Nairobi senator out of elective politics or state appointments.

But as Sonko is concerned, he will still be on the ballot come August 9.

He is seeking to succeed Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho on a Wiper Party ticket.

“Like I said before we will never give up on our quest to liberate the great people of Mombasa City from the york of poor leadership and under development,” he added.

“Despite the many challenges I’m facing, my running mate and I are still determined to bring change in Mombasa and offer leadership that will cater for the interests of our people.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...