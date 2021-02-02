in NEWS

Sonko Charged With Robbery With Violence, Assault

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in court. [Courtesy]

Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Tuesday charged with 12 counts, among them assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

The former governor was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting Evans Obaga, George Chege, Paul Kahiga, and Charles Karori.

According to the charge sheet seen by this writer, Sonko is said to have led a group of men to Buruburu Phase 4 in Kamukunji sub-county, Nairobi on May 25, 2019, where they assaulted the above-mentioned victims.

He has also been charged with forcibly entering land No. LR Nairobi Block 78/863 belonging to Landmark International Properties Ltd, on the same day at around 1400 hrs.

