Sonko Blasts EACC After Appearing on List of Politicians with Unexplained Wealth Worth Sh11.5 Billion

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has chastised the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after he appeared on a list of politicians with unexplained wealth.

In a series of tweets, the ex-governor wondered if it is a crime to own property in Kenya. In his defense, he said, he started accumulating his wealth right when he was still in school.

“I started owning, buying and selling property when I was in school and before I became the Governor. Mutashangaa…… labda muulize hao wengine,” he tweeted.

Sonko also wondered why the anti-corruption commission has not taken action against its former boss who was implicated in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scam.

Read: Ex-EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo To Be Grilled By MPs Over Sh347 Million Kemsa Tender

Further, he questioned why those who secured the sale of Integrity Centre at an exorbitant price are yet to be brought to book.

“Kwani what have you done to the former @EACCKenya boss who was involved in the Kemsa Covid Billionaires scandal? What have you done to one of your current bosses who was involved in the grabbing of a County school playground in South C?” he posed.

“What have you done with your former and current bosses who were involved in the fraudulent sale of Integrity Centre at an exaggerated price at the expense of taxpayers?”

Kwani what have you done to the former @EACCKenya boss who was involved in the Kemsa Covid Billionaires scandal? What have you done to one of your current bosses who was involved in the grabbing of a County school playground in South C? — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 26, 2021

In a report tabled before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee by EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala on Tuesday, the commission said it is probing properties of three former governors and a sitting county boss worth Sh11.5 billion believed to have been acquired illegally.

The four politicians are Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal and former county chiefs Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Evans Kidero (Nairobi).

Read Also: EACC Investigating Unexplained Wealth Worth Sh11.5 Billion Owned by Sonko, Kidero, Waititu & Lenolkulal

The four are facing various charges of corruption with Sonko and Waititu having been kicked out of their offices for among other allegations, graft and abuse of office.

Senators heard that the commission had seized assets worth Sh25 billion stolen from the public over the last five years.

Wabukala also noted that EACC had presented the loss of over Sh30 billion over the same period.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu