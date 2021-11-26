Sonko Barred from Further Publishing Defamatory Video, Audio Against Governor Kananu

Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has obtained orders barring her predecessor Mike Sonko from publishing defamatory statements against her.

This was after Kananu sued the former county boss for defamation.

Also dragged into the matter was her alleged acquittance, Thuru Nkatha.

On Friday, Chief Magistrate H Nyaga barred Sonko and Nkatha from publishing material touching on the newly inaugurated governor pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

“Pending inter partes hearing and determination of this case, Sonko and Nkatha are hereby restrained by an order of temporary injunction from further writing, publishing, printing, circulating whether electronically or online any audio or video recording that is defamation,” said Nyaga.

The case will be mentioned on Friday next week for inter-partes hearing.

Similarly, Sonko was earlier this week gagged from further exposing his former lawyers in a series of videos he has been leaking on social media.

Cecil Miller and George Kithi, on Monday, got orders restraining Sonko from publishing anything relating to them pending hearing and determination of their petition.

Also gagged is Justice Said Chitembwe’s alleged brother Amana Said Jirani.

In the series of videos shared recently, Sonko accused the two lawyers of colluding with senior Executive officials and judges to deny him justice in his impeachment case.

He claimed the lawyers received huge sums of money as bribes to betray him.

“Pending inter parties hearing the defendants are hereby restrained from publishing further statements and articles forthwith as regards the plaintiffs,” the order stated.

