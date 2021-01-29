Sonko Barred From Uttering Defamatory Remarks Against PS Kibicho

A Nairobi court has banned former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from uttering defamatory statements against Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

PS Kibicho through his lawyer Fred Ngatia said that the ex-county boss associated him with individual(s) involved in land grabbing during a rally held in Dagoretti South on January 24.

Sonko is also said to have claimed that the PS was involved in post poll violence back in 2017.

The principal secretary said that Sonko did not bother to investigate his statements which have tarnished his image and reputation.

“Sonko published the words being fully aware that they were false and with reckless disregard on the impact the words would have against me,” he said.

“Sonko’s sole purpose is to tarnish my reputation and to divert public attention from the unfolding situations as the former Nairobi Governor.”

PS Kibicho further argued that the defamatory remarks have seen public attention diverted from Sonko to himself.

The matter which was certified as urgent will be mentioned on February 11 for further directions.

DCI boss George Kinoti has since summoned Sonko to record a statement.

Sonko dismissed the summon as “laughable” but vowed to appear before the investigative body where he will apparently spill more information.

“I find it laughable that police consider speaking the truth as an offence of undermining the authority of a public officer. How ridiculous. It is also absurd that they consider what I said as amounting to incitement to violence,” he said.

Sonko also noted that Kenya is not a police state, “we live in a democratic country, and nobody in Kenya is above the law, regardless of the office they hold.”

