Sonko: I’ve Been Banned From Distributing Food To Needy Nairobians

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shelved scheduled door to door food distribution activities in the Capital.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the county boss claimed that he had been “banned from distributing the food until further notice.” Sonko, however, didn’t go into details on who issued the directive.

The Governor had on Sunday, April 5, stated that he had begun food distribution in Nairobi to cushion needy Nairobians from the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy. He also announced that his teams were fumigating the city to protect residents from the contagious disease.

Sonko said the food will help residents adhere to social distancing and stay home measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Fumigation exercise in Kileleshwa area. We also wish to notify the general public we have been banned from distributing foodstuffs to the needy until further notice, ” said Sonko.

Fumigation exercise in Kileleshwa area. We also wish to notify the general public we have been banned from distributing foodstuffs to the needy until further notice.#KomeshaCorona pic.twitter.com/DpW1dNxyEm — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 7, 2020

In a social media post, Sonko said he had liaised with 62 Nairobi Ward representatives to help him with the distribution.

Read: Nairobi Minority Whip Imwatok Calls On NMS Director General Badi To Waive Rent For Low-income Earners Residing In Gov’t Houses

“Sonko RescueTeam is donating to all 62 Nairobi County MCA’s for easier delivery of these items at the ward level. My team is very much concerned with all Nairobi residents, that’s why we’ve started doing door-to-door deliveries to enable them obey the stay at home directive, ” said Sonko.

.@SonkoRescueTeam is donating to all 62 Nairobi County MCA's for easier delivery of these items at the ward level. My team is very much concerned with all Nairobi residents, that's why we've started doing door-to-door deliveries to enable them obey the stay at home directive. pic.twitter.com/VdJhRAw3vB — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 5, 2020

The directive to suspend the distribution of food in the city was apparently issued by the national government that took over major functions of the county recently.

Read Also: NMS Boss Major Gen Badi Responds After Sonko Cancelled Staff Transfer To PSC

Sonko recently clashed with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohamed Badi. The Governor accused Badi of overstepping his mandate.

According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Badi did not communicate his intentions to transfer 6,052 employees from City Hall to NMS.

In a letter referring to Badi and Public Service Commission (PSC) intentions, Sonko said the alleged transfers were the “height of impunity”.

In a rejoinder, Badi told off the embattled Governor saying he had signed the deed of transfer of four key functions and should give him ample time to serve Nairobians.

Read Also: Dr. Ouma Oluga Appointed Nairobi County Chief Officer For Health In Newly Created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Office

In the deal witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi, City Hall surrendered county health services, transport, planning and development and public works and utilities to the State.

“Governor Mike Sonko personally signed the Deed of Transfer and handed over the four key functions to the National Government and I’m the one in charge of those functions now. I officially took them over on March 18, 2020 and on top of that, the Nairobi County Assembly had a Special Sitting where they approved the handover of those functions to me,” said Maj.Gen Badi.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu