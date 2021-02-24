Incarcerated Sonko Bails Out Cash Strapped Gor Mahia

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko bailed out cash strapped Gor Mahia ahead of their Sunday trip to Lusaka, Zambia.

Sonko, still hospitalized under heavy security at the Nairobi Hospital, coughed up Ksh500,000 to aid the team’s expenses.

“I want Gor Mahia fans to know that I still support and live them even under these trying conditions,” Sonko told former K’Ogalo Organising Secretary, Judith Anyango, in a text.

Despite putting up a spirited show, Gor Mahia failed to progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after drawing 2-2 against NAPSA Stars.

A 98th minute penalty scored by Emmanuel Mayuka ruined what looked like a done deal for Gor Mahia as they came close to qualifying to the money stage of the second-tier continental showpiece for the third time in their recent history.

The trip was doubtful. It took a last-ditch effort with the club Patron Hon. Raila Odinga chartering a private plane for the team to fly out on match day.

