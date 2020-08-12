Sonko, Badi End Feud Following Meeting With Uhuru, Vow To Develop Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss General Mohamed Badi have called a truce and vowed to work together following a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to K24, the duo has opted to work together and deliver development projects promised to Nairobi residents while putting an end to the animosity witnessed in the past.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, August 12, Sonko apologized for his ill doings against the NMS Director-General. Badi, on the other hand, intimated that there was no bad blood between them moving forward.

The duo had accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta for a function at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“I apologise for all the bad things I have said against Badi…Going forward we will work together,” said Sonko.

Badi added, “We will work together to build roads, issue title deeds and deliver other services. We only want to inform you that we will work together.”

Supremacy battles between Sonko and Badi had quickly escalated following the formulation of NMS in March as each party constantly accused the other of frustrations and overstepping boundaries.

For instance, last month they were engrossed in a battle over the official residence for Nairobi County governor.

The residence, which is located in Lavington, had been in possession of the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) before being released later last month.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Sonko had announced that the county had taken over the residence and was renovating it for him to move in.

In a turn of events, Major General Badi warned the governor to stay away from the property, saying the house was in the hands of NMS and had been sealed off by police officers.

“Lands is a transferred function to NMS and so that area belongs to NMS. He may play his tricks but as we are talking that house has been sealed off and nobody is going to claim that house,” said Badi. However, Sonko told off the NMS boss, arguing the function or exercise of the power shall remain with the government to which it is assigned according to Article 187 (2) (b) of the Constitution. “We are not in competition, kindly let us focus on service delivery to the Great people of Nairobi and if you want to fight go to Somalia and fight with Alshaabab and if you want to become the Governor wait for 2022 to vie,” said Sonko.

