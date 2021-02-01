Sonko At DCI HQs For Questioning Over “Staged” 2017 Poll Chaos

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has presented himself at DCI headquarters to record a statement on 2017 post-election chaos.

On January 24, Sonko claimed that he, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, and members of the “deep state” stage-managed chaos and framed ODM party members.

“We are now seeing the deep state burning cars to paint hustlers in a bad light. I want to confess and say this; in 2017 when ODM was holding demonstrations in Nairobi, Kibicho, I and other members of the deep state printed ODM T-shirts and bought old second-hand vehicles and burnt them along Ngong road to make it appear like the party was behind the move,” said Sonko.

Earlier today, the High Court threw out his application against honouring the DCI summons.

Read: Blow For Sonko As Court Refuses To Protect Him From DCI

On Friday, a Nairobi court banned the ex-governor from uttering defamatory statements against Kibicho over the same.

PS Kibicho through his lawyer Fred Ngatia said that the ex-county boss associated him with individual(s) involved in land grabbing during the rally held in Dagoretti South.

The principal secretary said that Sonko did not bother to investigate his statements which have tarnished his image and reputation.

“Sonko published the words being fully aware that they were false and with reckless disregard on the impact the words would have against me,” he said.

Read Also: Sonko Barred From Uttering Defamatory Remarks Against PS Kibicho

“Sonko’s sole purpose is to tarnish my reputation and to divert public attention from the unfolding situations as the former Nairobi Governor.”

The former county boss last week dismissed the DCI summon as “laughable”.

