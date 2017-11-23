‘Use Trains Instead’ Sonko Tells Nairobi Residents After Matatu Ban Failed

The Nairobi county government wants its residents to make use of commuter trains in a bid to decongest the city and ease traffic.

Governor Mike Sonko in a statement said that his government was ‘ in the process of completing the construction and upgrading of train stations in the outskirts of Nairobi.’

Sonko pointed out that not only are trains comfortable but are not in any way affected by traffic.

In September, the governor banned matatus from accessing the central business district (CBD) but suspended the ban after it was met with a lot of opposition by the matatu operators.

The county government instead gave conditions including compliance with laws failure to which they will be removed from the city. Double parking, making U-turns and noise pollution, the governor said would not be tolerated.

The ban is yet to be take effect as matatu operators asked for a year to get their ‘house in order.’ They complained that they were set to lose millions should the ban take effect as was directed by the county boss.

