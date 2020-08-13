Sonko Agrees To Withdraw All Court Cases Against NMS

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko now says he will withdraw all cases filed against the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), following yesterday’s truce with NMS boss General Mohamed Badi.

Speaking on Thursday, Sonko said that they had reached an agreement with Badi to iron out contentious issues as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and petitions challenging the deed of transfer of county functions to the national government will be withdrawn.

“After yesterday we agreed to polish the issues in the MOU and we agreed with my brother Badi that all cases in court will be withdrawn to allow for service delivery and development,” said Sonko.

Yesterday, President Kenyatta told Sonko to stop playing politics and cooperate with Badi in serving Nairobians.

In a letter dated July 24, Sonko had expressed his intent to terminate the Deed of Transfer of four critical functions from the County Government, citing illegalities in the agreement.

Sonko claimed that the Uhuru-led administration was bullying him and was staging an unconstitutional takeover of the capital city.

He also protested against the militarization of the city administration.

A day earlier, Sonko, who has been rendered a lame-duck governor since the take over, told his Facebook followers that he was drunk when he signed over the key county functions.

“I was not sober. Hawa watu wa State House waliniconfuse na pombe kwanza (The people at State House confused me with alcohol first) by the time I was meeting the President for the signing I was just seeing zigzag,” he said.

Reacting to Sonko’s threats, Badi said that NMS will continue to carry out its mandate and delivering services for the people of Nairobi.

“I’m not scared by the Governor’s move to head to court. For us at NMS we are proud of the services we are delivering to Nairobi residents to improve their livelihoods,” said Badi.

