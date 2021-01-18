Sonko Accuses Uhuru Of Incompetence, Harassing Leaders Who Tell Him The Truth

Ousted Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta over claims that he helped him clinch the top city’s job.

Speaking on Monday morning during an interview with Kikuyu vernacular stations, the President admitted to influencing Sonko’s unceremonious removal from office through impeachment.

The head of state said Sonko’s style of leadership almost brought service delivery within the county to a halt.

But in a hard-hitting statement on Monday afternoon, Sonko rubbished the President’s claims saying his removal from office was nothing but a political witch-hunt.

“For the record, it is NOT Uhuru Kenyatta who made me the Governor of Nairobi. I was validly elected by close to one million residents of Nairobi, garnering more votes than the President himself, and Governors are NOT Presidential appointees, ” Sonko, who also took issue with the President’s interview with vernacular stations, said.

On claims of poor leadership skills, Sonko blamed the previous leadership for the mess in Kenya’s capital.

“When I assumed office in 2017, I inherited a badly run-down city that held an endemic culture of stealing public resources at the expense of services delivery, a culture that was initiated by the President’s half-sister Margaret Kenyatta when she was the Mayor of Nairobi in 1970-1976, ” he added.

“It is from that time that public lands and utilities were stolen with wanton abandon, zoning laws and policies disregarded with impunity, and many other vices became the hallmark of the operations of City Hall.”

He claimed to have worked hard to crush Nairobi cartels after assuming office as the city’s second governor.

“Within a few days after assuming office, I cracked down on the cartels that had held Nairobi hostage for decades, sealed all the looting avenues by digitizing revenue collection, and Nairobians began to enjoy services once again without having to offer or pay a bribe, ” Sonko claimed.

“It is the result of these stringent measures that International Agencies and Partners like the World Bank, UNEP, UNDP, DANIDA and many others regained confidence in Nairobi, and provided support that saw my administration build over 140km of roads in under two years, compared to less than 20km done by my predecessor in 5 years.”

Sonko claimed that everything went out of control two years into his leadership after State House and the First firmly started meddling in county affairs.

“…I am extremely proud of my achievements in the first two years before the cartels from Statehouse and the President’s family hatched a scheme to disrupt my administration by endless summonses by their puppet EACC (Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission), culminating in my dramatic arrest on December 6th, 2019 over frivolous allegations, ” the statement reads.

“Even nursery school going children know that this was pure political witch-hunt aimed at distracting me, especially when my administration was performing better than the National Government in all aspects. If you doubt that, you can get corroboration from reports by the EACC, the Controller of Budget, the Auditor General and other International Agencies between 2017 and 2019.”

The former governor, who regrets surrendering key county functions to the national government leading to the fallout with President Kenyatta, described the Head of State as a man of double standards for allegedly saving Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru from being impeached.

“What the President will never tell Kenyans is that his selfish family agenda was the motivation behind my illegal and hurried removal from office. The Kenyatta family has set out on an elaborate plan to misuse Nairobi County resources to build infrastructure for their Northlands City project, hence the illegal demolitions and evictions we saw in Ruai Kariobangi and Korogocho in the guise of expanding the Nairobi’s sewerage infrastructure, ” said Sonko.

“The same President was however quick to mobilise resources and Senators to save Anne Waiguru after the Kirinyaga County Assembly had impeached her over corruption allegations. Ms Waiguru who had earlier ‘been given lighter duties’ by President Uhuru Kenyatta is safely in office and untouchable as long as she can sing BBI (Building Bridges Initiative).”

Accusing the president of presiding over the worst administration in the history of Kenya, Sonko said President Kenyatta should be impeached for “incompetence”.

“Despite borrowing over 8 trillion shillings in the last 8 years, what does the President have to show apart from unprecedented unemployment, poverty and hopelessness in millions of Kenyans? The millions of jobs promised to our youth remain a mirage with the head of state now resorting to selling false hope in the name of Handshake and BBI, ” he said.

“I wish to urge the President to own up to Kenyans that he has been incompetent and incapable of running a country from the first day, and holding independent institutions at ransom while harassing and tormenting leaders who tell him the truth will not save him from the wrath of hungry and angry Kenyans. Indeed Chief Justice (retired) David Maraga was not wrong when he suggested that the President should have been impeached by now.”

