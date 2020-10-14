Sonko Accuses NMS Officer Of Using Military Tactics To Steal Documents From City Hall

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has accused an officer from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) of using military tactics to steal documents from City Hall.

According to the city boss, a senior officer identified as Ms Rachael Maina stormed into the Personal Registry of City Inspectorate in the company of others and parted away with some sensitive documents on October 13, 2020.

Sonko wants the documents returned to the Nairobi City County government and due procedures to be followed in the case that they are required.

“Military tactics and the use of force and intimidation will not be entertained at city hall. A contract can be terminated at any stage wacha vile tulitishwa ati yule atazuia atapitiwa juu yake,” Sonko wrote.

Read: Let’s End Wrangles And Work Together For The Benefit Of Nairobians, Sonko Tells MCAs

Sharing the document through Twitter, Sonko threatened to terminate the deal where he handed over some of Nairobi County duties to NMS.

“This is to bring to your attention a detestable action by one of your Senior Officer, by the name Ms. Rachael Maina, who, today Tuesday, October 13, 2020, stormed into the Personnel Registry of City Inspectorate in the company of other officers and carted away Personnel Files (about 2000-No). These are sensitive documents which touch on the employment details of the concerned officers, and even if they are not sensitive, the action by the officer is not only obnoxious but also mike subverts the Nairobi City County Government,” reads the letter in part.

Read Also: NMS Blames Nurses Strike For Mother Giving Birth Outside Pumwani Hospital

These revelations come just two months after Sonko and NMS Director Mohamed Badi agreed to work together for the benefit of Nairobians.

In a meeting with opinion and youth leaders in August, Sonko asked the MCAs to work together with the NMS to spearhead President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda.

Consequently, Sonko intimated that it is possible for the NMS and County government to work closely together without squabbles with both parties heeding mutual respect and observing the rule of law. “We were all elected and Nairobians are watching. Let’s end these unnecessary wrangles and work for our people. This is our future. The wrangles and divisions must end now. We no longer need camps but unity of purpose that will ensure the NMS and the county deliver on their mandate,” Sonko said. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu