Fat Paycheck Over Playtime, Song Reveals What Motivated His Barcelona Move

Alexandre Song has disclosed that in deciding to ditch Arsenal for Barcelona he chose money over playtime.

At a time he had cemented his in the Gunners’ midfield, the Cameroonian made a shock switch to the LaLiga giants in 2012 leaving tongues wagging.

The three-year deal worth around Kshs 2billion in transfer fee.

“When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn’t think twice,” the 32-year-old was quoted by AFTV.

He added: “I met Barça’s sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games. But I didn’t give a f**k. I knew that now I would become a millionaire.”

Song’s Barcelona stay was short lived and in 2014 was loaned to West Ham United and eventually left for Rubin Kazan in Russia after his contract was terminated.

He is currently playing for Swiss side Sion.

