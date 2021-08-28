Popular Eatery, Sonford Fish and Chips Razed in Night Fire

Popular fast food operator, Sonford fish and chips went up in flames late last night during curfew hours. Witnesses at the scene reported that the fire started at around 10 pm.

The fast food, which is located along Moi Avenue at the Nairobi CBD is one of the longest serving eateries at the heart of town. Sonford is known for its chips and chicken, an affordable delicacy for anyone visiting the Central Business District.

Prior to the curfew, Sonford operated 24 hours a day, attracting revellers from all parts of the city. It was a popular stop-over for many partygoers on their way home after a night of heavy indulgence.

The cause of last night’s fire could not be established immediately, but onlookers reported that it had spread out to the neighbouring shops. The building on Moi avenue is dotted with stalls selling mobile phones, clothing and many other small businesses.

According to footage doing rounds on social media, firefighters arrived on the site and were able to control the fire.

