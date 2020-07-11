Someone Is Pushing Zeddy To Create Division Within Churchill Show – Victor Ber Finally Speaks

Churchill Show Creative Director Victor Ber has finally spoken following expose by comedian Zeddy terming him a dream killer.

In a detailed interview with Nation, Ber reportedly reached out to Zeddy to address the allegations while stating that someone was behind her pushing for disunity and fallout within Churchill Show.

Further, the creative director faulted Zeddy for dragging his wife and comedian Teacher Wanjiku into the mess adding that he is committed to finding the best talent for the show and does not favour anyone.

“Yes, without a doubt (I will welcome her). Since she wrote those things, I tried to keep it to myself, but she kept posting more and more and it wasn’t until Wednesday (July 8) that I picked up my phone and texted her and she called me back. I know her very well and when you watch the videos, she cannot edit the way they were,” Ber is quoted by the publication.

According to Ber, comedians falling into depression is their own doing for failing to manage fame and the riches that come along with it.

“Churchill sometimes would call me and ask me to make artists toe the line. They might think I am heartless but it is my way of preparing them for what they will encounter when they step on that stage,” he said.

Churchill show comedian famously known as Kasee was found dead on the roadside in Kinoo, with sources reporting that he was battling depression. He was the third comedian to have passed on under the same circumstances.

Zeddy took to social media to mourn Kasee’s death while at the same time creating awareness and calling out those she believed were responsible for his death.

Through Instagram rants, Zeddy left no stones unturned as he labelled Ber a dream killer and a heartless person that was frustrating comedians and driving them into depression.

Zeddy’s Instagram post reads, “Ndio huyu mzizi wa fitna @VictorBer24 creative director wa Churchill Show “Depression maker”. Kama ushaiwai enda auditions za Churchill show, hakika unajua huyu msee.huwa hearltess, roho chafu kuliko ya Firaun (farao) yaani atakuthalilisha na maneno yake makali kuliko moto wa jehanam (hell) Atafanya ujidharau maisha yako yote! Kwa wale hawajui, ndio perform Churchill lazima uende rehearsal 3days so Ber hatakwambia day one hajafeel jokes zako,” Zeddy wrote.

