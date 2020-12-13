Somaliland President Musa Abdi To Visit Kenya on Monday

President of Somaliland Musa Bibi Abdi is set to visit Kenya on Monday and hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Currently, Kenya has no diplomatic representation in Somaliland, and was recently accused by Somalia of manipulating the country politically.

“Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab,” said Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo.

According to Omamo, the meeting is set to lobby for more cooperation between the two countries in banking and financial sector to accelerate more investment opportunities for both parties.

The two Head of States will also discuss information sharing on security particularly in countering terrorism in the Horn of Africa region.

Uhuru will also discuss with the visiting Somaliland leader diaspora issues as they seek out to deepen trade ties.

This is the second visit by a Somaliland leader following a similar one by President Kahin Riyale Kahin in 2009.

