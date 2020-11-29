Somalia Recalls Its Envoy To Kenya, Sends Away Kenya’s Ambassador To Mogadishu

Somalia has recalled its ambassador to Kenya Mohamud Ahmed Nur and sent away Kenya’s ambassador to Somalia Mr Lucas Tumbo “for consultations”.

In a statement, Somalia accused Kenya of infringing its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Federal Government of Somalia notes the Kenyan government’s attempt to infringe upon the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia and hereby expresses its deep regret with the Kenyan government’s continuous interferences in the internal and political affairs of Somalia,” the statement read in part.

“Therefore, the Federal Government of Somalia summons its Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya and instructs the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Somalia to depart to Kenya for consultations.”

Somalia says that Kenya’s interference has the potential to be a hindrance to the stability, security and development of the entire region.

Somalia accused the Kenyan government of placing great political pressure on the regional President of Jubaland, Mr Aimed Maxamed Islaan (Madobe) in order to pursue its political and economic interests in Somalia.

“The Federal Government of Somalia understands that as a result of the Kenyan government’s political interferences in the internal affairs of Somalia, the regional President of Jubaland, has reneged on the election agreement that was reached on the 17th September 2020 in Mogadishu. Somalia strongly upholds the principles of interdependence and maintaining our friendly relations with our neighbouring countries,” added the statement.

Kenya has been backing of Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe, a staunch opponent of Samali’s President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmaajo”.

Kenya and Somalia has also been fighting over a maritime territory rich in hydrocarbon and minerals.

Kenya has argued the sea border should be drawn parallel to the line of latitude, while Somalia saying it should be extended in the same direction as its land border.

In 2014, the matter was referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is now the ultimate arbiter.

