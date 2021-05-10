Somalia Refuses To Lift Ban On Miraa From Kenya Despite Restoring Diplomatic Ties

Somalia has said it will not lift ban on miraa from Kenya despite restoring diplomatic relations with the country.

In a statement, the Somali Civil Aviation authority (SCAA) said that it would not allow miraa (khart) into its airports.

“Somali Civil Aviation authority (SCAA) has the honor to inform all The operators that Carrying Mirra to Somalia is still prohibited, and the Policy of the Federal Government of Somalia did not change regarding the transportation of Mirra to Somalia airports,” said SCAA director-general Ahmed Moallin Hassan.

“Transporting Mirra without clearance from SCAA will be considered unlawful act and Violation of Somali Airspace. Thus Somali Civil Aviation Authority would like to strongly advice all Operators to not act on transporting Mirra to Somalia until further notice from the Authority.”

Read: Somalia To Restore Diplomatic Relations With Kenya After Qatar Intervention

This comes as a blow to Kenyan businessmen who export miraa to Somalia, and who were preparing to export the commodity to Somalia on Monday following the restoration of diplomatic ties betwen the two countries.

In January Somalia’s Finance Minister Dr Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh, said that traders will now be allowed to import miraa, but businesses must follow proper procedure.

The announcement however seemed to favour neighbouring Ethiopia, since the country had long cut diplomaticties with Kenya on December 15, 2020, after accusing Nairobi of interference in its internal affairs.

On May 6, 2021, Somalia announced the restoration of diplomatic relations with Kenya after mediation by the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani.

In a statement, the Federal Government of Somalia said it was restoring the relations in the “interests of good neighborliness”.

“The two governments agree to keep friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in each other internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful co-existence. The Presidents of both countries are grateful and thankful to the Emir of State of Qatar for his good offices in this regard,” the statement read in part.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu