Somalia Gov’t Expresses Regret After Geography Teacher Found Error In Textbook Cutting Coastline by 533KM

Somalia’s Ministry of Education has expressed regret after a Form Four Geography text book cut the Somalia coastline from 3,333KM to 2,800KM.

In a statement released on November 30, the ministry did not explain how the error came about but indicated that an alarm was raised by a teacher.

The ministry is yet to take any disciplinary action against the authors and is yet to declare whether the text books will be recalled.

They did however, suggest that corrections will be made in the next edition.

Those who reacted to the above tweet said the error was embarrassing while others speculated that the country could be up for sale.

Others wondered whether the books were evaluated before being released for consumption by students.

Here are some of the reactions:

Earlier on in the week, the Somali government had through its minister for information Osman Abukar Dubbe, accused Kenya of plotting to take its water and land.

Speaking to Somali National TV, Mr Dubbe said Kenya’s sinister plot was an “inappropriate daydream”.

“We respect Kenya, appreciate our neighbourliness and mutual interest. On our side, we always uphold these principles. However, Kenya seems not to be interested in that but rather wants to pursue an inappropriate daydream and is a state focused on ambitions to pursue taking the Somali land and waters,” the minister said.

The country also rebuked Kenya for interfering with its political process by colluding with its opposition leaders.

