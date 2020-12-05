Somalia Gov’t Expresses Regret After Geography Teacher Found Error In Textbook Cutting Coastline by 533KM

Somalia’s Ministry of Education has expressed regret after a Form Four Geography text book cut the Somalia coastline from 3,333KM to 2,800KM.

In a statement released on November 30, the ministry did not explain how the error came about but indicated that an alarm was raised by a teacher.

The ministry is yet to take any disciplinary action against the authors and is yet to declare whether the text books will be recalled.

They did however, suggest that corrections will be made in the next edition.

It’s unclear if anyone has been desciplined for this huge error. The statement also doesn’t say whether the text books will be recalled, but suggests correction will be made in the next editions. https://t.co/SxPfRPQMcp — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) December 4, 2020

Those who reacted to the above tweet said the error was embarrassing while others speculated that the country could be up for sale.

Others wondered whether the books were evaluated before being released for consumption by students.

Here are some of the reactions:

Surely this can’t be an error! This looks like @Godahbarre job before he was replaced. — Bashi Nur (@Bashi_nuuh) December 4, 2020

It really needs further investigation. At least the questions of the authors are important. — abduljibbar Ismail (@abduljibbar) December 4, 2020

That teacher that found this error deserves promotion and respect!!

He is a patriot who knows his country very well.

For me he is a hero!!!!!!!!! — Abdihakim Birre (@AbdihakimBirre) December 4, 2020

Someone is subverting things from within, this can’t be an ‘’error’’ and ministry of edu should investigate this appalling incident. — Hikam dahir (@hikam_dahir) December 4, 2020

After writing books, they should go through a rigorous process of evaluation before they are approved for use. Were the books evaluated? How much did that score in the evaluation? Didn't the evaluation panel point that out? — Daud Hirmoge (@hirmoge4) December 4, 2020

Earlier on in the week, the Somali government had through its minister for information Osman Abukar Dubbe, accused Kenya of plotting to take its water and land.

Speaking to Somali National TV, Mr Dubbe said Kenya’s sinister plot was an “inappropriate daydream”.

“We respect Kenya, appreciate our neighbourliness and mutual interest. On our side, we always uphold these principles. However, Kenya seems not to be interested in that but rather wants to pursue an inappropriate daydream and is a state focused on ambitions to pursue taking the Somali land and waters,” the minister said.

The country also rebuked Kenya for interfering with its political process by colluding with its opposition leaders.

