Somalia Sends 20 Doctors To Italy As Part Of COVID-19 Emergency Response Team

The Somalia government has sent a team of 20 doctors to Italy to help the country in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Italy is one of the countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with hundreds of deaths reported every day.

The medics, Ismail Mukhar, the Government Spokesman, said are volunteers from the Somali National University, who have been in some European countries.

So far, the East African country has confirmed three cases of COVID-19. Consequently, the Somalia government banned all domestic and international flights in a bid to contain the spread of the contagious virus.

“The 20 doctors have already been registered in Italy and are expected to team up with some doctors from across the world to help Italy contain the coronavirus,” Mr Omar said.

This follows a medical appeal by the Italian government for international help to contain the virus that has so far been confirmed in 199 countries across the world.

International media reports indicate that Italian doctors have been overwhelmed as the country continues to record a high number of infections daily.

As of March 30, 97,689 people had tested positive for the virus with 10,779 deaths confirmed, the highest in the world.

Last week, Cuba announced that it was sending its doctors as part of the emergency response team to fight COVID-19 in the European country after the country recorded nearly 1000 deaths in a single day.

Cuba believes that the training of its doctors and the fact that they are used to working in precarious and high-risk situations will provide invaluable support for the Italian people.

