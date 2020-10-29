Somalia Court Sentences Kenyan Man to Death Over Terrorism Activities

A Kenyan citizen, Aden Mohamed aged 28 years has been sentenced to death by a Somali Court over terrorism activities.

According to Garowe Online, Aden and two others were accused of fighting for a terror group in Somalia since 2017.

The other suspects are Abshir Mohamed, 47, and Mohamud Shiniyow. The latter was handed a 20-year jail term while the former was also handed a death sentence.

In documents submitted in the Somali court, Aden was said to have been born in Wajir, Kenya, and was part of a group of youths sneaking into Somalia to join terrorist groups.

Barely two months ago, a Regional court in Mogadishu, Somalia jailed four senior officials from the Ministry of Health for corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

Online sources revealed that the officials who were convicted had been in custody for close to three months with the Health Ministry Director-General Abdullahi Hashi Ali sentenced to nine years in prison with a $2,366 (approximately Ksh240,000) fine.

Apparently, the officials diverted money meant to cushion citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic among other donor funds.

Others were Mohamud Bule Mohamud (Director administration and finance department) who was given an 18-year jail term while Mahdi Abhir (Head of Accounting) and Bashir Abdi (Head of Malaria and HIV/AIDS ) were sentenced to 12 and three years respectively.

“We have listened to this case at least 14 times, and these officials were found guilty of corruption and public money theft,” the court said.

A regional court in #Mogadishu has concluded a high profile case against nine top officials at @MOH_Somalia on corruption and misappropriation of funds meant to fight COVID19 pandemic. Director General Abdi Hashi has been found guilty, sentenced to nine years in prison. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/LJlp16eVWg — Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) August 24, 2020

The officials were reportedly arrested in April following allegations of misappropriation of the Health Ministry funds including donor aid to fight HIV/AIDS in the country.

According to the Court, the officials violated articles 241 and 363 of the Penal Code. 241 makes it punishable for between three to 10 years for a public office holder involved in diverting public resources for personal use.

Somalia’s media reports indicated that five other Ministry of Health officials were found not guilty and released.

Currently, COVID-19 cases in Somalia have surpassed the 3,000 mark with the deaths surpassing 100.

