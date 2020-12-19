Somalia Accuses Kenya of Arming, Hosting Militias in Mandera With Aim Of Destabilizing Country

Somalia has again accused Kenya of plotting to destabalise the East African country.

In a statement issued on Saturday via the Ministry of Information, Kenya is allegedly hosting a militia in Mandera.

Kenya is apparently equipping and arming the militia with the aim to destabalise Somalia.

“The Federal government of Somalia has learned the government of Kenya has armed and deployed militias in Mandera with the intent to attack Beled Hawo and Somali National Army bases located in Somalia,” the statement reads in part.

Somalia has also warned Kenya “of its aggression and illegal actions” which could undermine stability within the region.

“It reiterates once again that the blatant interferences in the internal affairs of Somalia can potentially create instability as well as affect the security of the region,” it states further.

Somalia cut diplomatic ties with Kenya on December 15 citing interference of her sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Information minister Osman Dubbe said Kenya had seven days to withdraw all its diplomats from the country. Somali diplomats were also recalled.

“Somalia wants all its diplomats to go back to Mogadishu and Kenyan diplomats have 7 days to leave the country,” said Mr Dubbe.

He added that Kenya has constantly been interfering with Somalia’s politics and has oftentimes been causing problems for the East African country.

On November 29, Somalia recalled its ambassador to Kenya Mohamud Ahmed Nur and sent away Kenya’s ambassador to Somalia Mr Lucas Tumbo “for consultations”.

“The Federal Government of Somalia notes the Kenyan government’s attempt to infringe upon the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia and hereby expresses its deep regret with the Kenyan government’s continuous interferences in the internal and political affairs of Somalia,” the statement read in part.

“Therefore, the Federal Government of Somalia summons its Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya and instructs the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Somalia to depart to Kenya for consultations.”

