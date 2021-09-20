Abducted Somali Scholar Sheikh Abdiswamad Freed

Somali scholar Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdiswamad, who was apparently abducted about two weeks ago is back home.

Abdiswamad was returned by his abductors on Sunday, said his wife, Halima Mohammed on Monday.

“Yes, he is back. But we cannot talk about that issue at the moment,” she said.

Also confirming his safe return was Haki Africa’s executive director Hussein Khalid.

“We are pleased to inform members of the public that Sheikh Abdiswamad was returned on Sunday evening on September 19, 2021 and is now with his family. More information will be shared by the family in due course,” said Mr Khalid.

The scholar was reportedly accosted by four men along Turban road next to City Market and bundled into a stand by white double-cabin pickup (Registration No KCW 341Y) at around 10am before being driven to an unknown location.

The family then, told members of the press that Abdiswamad had no known enemies.

“If he has done any wrong, which he has never because he has never been in police custody before, they can take him to the court,” said Halima.

However, those who were close to the scholar, suspect that his analysis on the Horn of Africa might have rubbed some people the wrong way.

“Our biggest concern is that we do not know if he is in the hands of criminal gangs, whether he has been eliminated, whether he is in police custody or some other agency custody,” said Ahmed Hashi.

