“Somali Bae” Alinur Claims Betty Kyallo Will Run For Nairobi Woman Rep

Former K24 TV presenter Betty Kyallo is likely to vie for the Nairobi Woman Representative position in the near future, Alinur Mohammed told Radio Jambo.

The aspiring Kamukunji politician told Ali Baba that Betty, a close friend of his, just like himself has political ambitions.

“Betty Kyallo is a good friend of mine, we talk often, and everyone knows she was a media personality. Yes, she wants to run for the seat for women representative in Nairobi,” Alinur said.

Last year, Alinur was rumored to be the “man” in Betty’s life. He was labeled “Somali Bae”.

He has since denied the claims, noting that he was just a mentor.

“We can say you are the mentor to Betty Kyallo?” Ali Baba posed.

Alinur responded, “Yes, exactly.”

Asked if he was involved with Betty at some point, the aspiring politician said he has a family and would not have kept the relationship a secret because he is a Muslim.

“I’m not in a relationship with Betty. I’m a family man, a father of two. Sisi kama waislamu tunapewa nafasi nne, we don’t do things chini ya maji. We do things out in the public.”

Speaking to Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill, the mother of one said she was ready to dive into the murky waters of politics.

“It is in my plan, I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve so far and there are a few things I need to do: package myself and think about what is it that I want to run for, but I will do it.”

Former TV girl Jacque Maribe might also run for an elective office especially in Murang’a county.

“I have not ruled it out but what I’m saying is, I have not declared it. I’m receiving a lot of messages with people asking if I will run.

“The proper response from me is, ‘See you at the finish line!'”

