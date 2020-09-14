Ex-Chelsea Forward Solomon Kalou Graduates With Degree From Lyon University

Former Chelsea FC striker Soloman Kalou graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from a university in Lyon, France on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Ivory Coast international completed the three-year course while actively featuring for Bertha BSC in the German Bundesliga.

Salomon Kalou! Yesterday former @ChelseaFC & Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 international @salomonkalou received his University degree in Business administration 🎓 in Lyon, France. 3 years of studies completed. Really great to see a football ⚽️ player preparing for life after football 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/q1XPOfb5dV — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) September 13, 2020

Balancing education and playing remains a challenge to many footballers, however, with the advent of online learning, more active players are trooping back to class.

Some of the notable stars who went back to class include Kalou’s former teammate and captain at national level Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany of Belgium, and England’s Steven Gerrard.

Kalou recently moved to Brazilian side Botafogo.

