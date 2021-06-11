Solicitor General Ogeto Dismisses as “Untrue” NMS Illegality Claims

Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto has dismissed claims that a High Court on Friday declared the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) unconstitutional.

In a statement, Ogeto stated that the allegations swirling around are false.

“We wish to state for the record, that the said allegations are untrue,” Ogeto said.

He argued that the legality of the Major General Mohamed Badi-led entity was challenged in court by activist Okiya Omtatah in 2020.

The court, he said, found that NMS was properly and lawfully established.

“By the said decision, the Court found that NMS was properly and lawfully established vide the Executive Order No. 3 of 2020 and that the County Assembly was involved in the process leading to the establishment of NMS in accordance with the law,” he added.

Ogeto also cautioned the media against disseminating information before verifying to avoid making misleading reports.

In June last year, judge Helen Wasilwa found that the deal between former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and President Uhuru Kenyatta was illegal.

She would, however, reverse the orders in September allowing more than 6000 county employees who had been seconded to the agency to formally shift.

Justice Wasilwa found that the State had complied by involving members of the county assembly and holding public meetings.

“It is therefore my finding that the applicants (Attorney General and Badi) have demonstrated to this court by exhibiting evidence of the involvement of the County assembly in the transfer of functions to the National Government. I, therefore, find that the declaration of illegality of the Nairobi Metropolitan services as created is now lifted,” she ruled.

