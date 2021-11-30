Solicitor General Ogeto Asks Interior, Foreign Affairs Ministries to Facilitate Miguna’s Return

Solicitor General, Kennedy Ogeto, has asked Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries to ensure Kenyan High Commissions in Ottawa and Berlin facilitate exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna’s travel back to the country.

In a letter addressed to Miguna’s lawyer, Nelson Havi, Ogeto said that the former should be issued with the requisite travel documents upon the provision of the necessary documentation.

The solicitor general also noted that the government had issued express instructions to the Embassies to clear Miguna to travel.

“Upon the receipt of a court order issued by Lady Justice Hedwig Ong’udi on Nov 22, 2021, we advised the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we have since received confirmation that the Department of Immigration has instructed the Immigration officers in Berlin and Ottawa to issue Miguna Miguna with the travel documents upon the filing of the requisite forms,” read the letter in part.

Last week, Miguna accused officials at the Berlin offices of disobeying a court order directing them to provide him with an emergency travel document to facilitate his return to the country.

He claimed that the officials were under firm instructions from authorities in Nairobi to deny him the emergency travel document.

“Amb. Tom Amolo hurriedly left at 2 PM. Ushered to the Boardroom by Emma Mabinda, Karuma and Esther Mungai and told that if they comply with Justice Ong’udi’s Order and issue me with a Travel Document, they would lose their jobs,” Miguna said in a Twitter thread.

“Emma Mabinda specifically told me that she has received instructions from Nairobi not to comply with the Court Order. She asked me for proof of Kenyan citizenship and I showed her my National ID card. She demanded a ‘Certificate of Regaining Citizenship’.”

Apparently, the officials told Miguna that the government may have appealed the orders he was referring to.

Miguna was supposed to return on November 16 but has been stuck in Berlin after the Kenyan government allegedly issued red alerts.

