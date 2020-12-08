Sokowatch Launches East Africa’s First Commercial Electric TukTuks in Uganda

Kenyan ecommerce platform, Sokowatch, has launched the first commercially viable electric TukTuks in Uganda.

The TukTuks, which were built and assembled by a team under the leadership of the company’s head mechanic and engineer, will be added to the existing delivery fleet.

Sokowatch has adopted a more eco-friendly approach in its delivery system as part of its commitment to building sustainability by combating emissions and noise pollution in its operating markets.

Sokowatch Uganda country manager Peter Muzoora, said the TukTuk’s will have a positive impact on the environment.

“In Kampala, air quality is 6x worse than global standards and as a company built around improving the livelihoods of local communities, we took the direct approach to address the issue.’

Muzoora said that upon launching in Uganda, the company made a commitment that it would add and not take away from the local communities.

” Every day, we witness the impact of carbon emissions and noise pollution on this city, which is why this project is so important and also why we’re proud to be a company leading active change in Kampala.”he said.

The electric TukTuks are built by an India based Manufacturer, Gayam Motor Works. They can run for two to three days on full battery, which takes about three hours to recharge.

The TukTuks can carry a maximum load of 500kgs which enables them to deliver to about 35 shops per day, within two hours of the orders being placed.

Sokowatch provides tech-enabled solutions to bridge the gap between informal retailers and suppliers

