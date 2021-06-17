Socialite Vera Sidika Flaunts Baby Bump (Video)

Socialite Vera Sidika and lover Brown Mauzo might be expecting their first child together, going by a recent post from Instagram.

In a video shared, the renowned video vixen flaunted her baby bump with the caption “It’s a blessing to start a family.”

Knowing Vera for publicity stunts, a section of her fans have alluded that the pregnancy announcement is a stunt with others adding that her lover, Brown Mauzo might be using the clout to release a new song.

Read: Publicity Stunt? Vera Sidika Announces Engagement To Brown Mauzo

The pregnancy news comes barely a year after she was engaged to musician Brown Mauzo.

In a post on September last year, the Vera Sidika Parlour proprietor said she got engaged “to the most amazing human.”

“Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September. It was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it and just like that, like a dream …I’m engaged! To the most amazing human ever! Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1 from day 1 & I pray for forever. May God lead us on . It’s my birthday today but let’s celebrate BOTH! 🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME,” she wrote on social media.

Read Also: Otile Brown Accuses Vera Sidika Of Terminating Pregnancy Over Baby’s Skin Colour

In an interview with Bonga na Jalas later that week, Vera revealed that her relocation from the country’s capital city to Mombasa was not only for business but had much to do with matters of the heart.

“Many of us set up businesses in Nairobi and neglect the potential in Mombasa and I wanted to tap into that potential. Plus me being in Mombasa means I get to spend time with bae. Yes, he’s Kenyan and he’s in Mombasa. You know if something is special, sometimes you just want to keep it to yourself,” She said.

Vera has also dated musician Otile Brown which ended in a nasty breakup.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu