Socialite Corazon Kwamboka Calls it Quits with Frankie Months After Engagement

Kenyan socialite Corazon Kwamboka and fiancé Frankie Kiarie, aka Frankie Just Gym It, are no longer an item.

Corazon announced the break-up with the fitness enthusiast on Sunday in an Instagram post, after three years.

The beauty shared a black rose accompanied with the message that she is no longer dating.

“I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on,” she captioned the photo.

The revelations come just days after the couple was spotted looking all lovely and romantic at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

They were attending the unveiling of the Redmi Note 11S smartphone by Xiaomi at the posh hotel on Thursday night.

“Frankie arrived later but were cozy and left together later at around 9pm,” a source intimated to this writer.

The cause of their breakup remains unknown.

The two have two children together. They welcomed their second born in December last year, nearly three months after Frankie proposed to Corazon.

Frankie popped the question while holidaying in Zanzibar in late August 2021, and she said ‘Yes’.

Frankie has two other babies with ex-lover Vlogger Maureen Waititu.

Interestingly, Frankie’s problems with Maureen also started after siring two kids. The couple separated in 2019 after six years of living together.

Maureen accused Frankie of cheating on her with Corazon after the socialite revealed that she was pregnant with the fitness trainer’s baby.

