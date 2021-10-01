Snoop Dogg, Viola Davis Share Eric Omondi’s Video on Instagram

Eric Omondi and Sherlyne Onyango’s funny video titled “How sex scenes are in movies” has gone viral after it was shared by rapper, Snoop Dogg and Hollywood actress Viola Davis on Instagram.

Snoop, who posts funny videos from time to time posted the video showing Eric Omondi and Sherlyne make fun of rough raunchy scenes in hollywood movies.

According to the comments, many people found the video very relatable and a true depiction of what actually happens in the movies. It attracted well over 32,000 comments and close to 8 million likes as of this morning.

Read: Eric Omondi Issues Apology Over “Dirty Content” on Wife Material Show

Star of How To Get Away With Murder, Viola Davis also shared the video, likening it to scenes between her character, Annalise Keating’s and boyfriend Nate’s sex scenes. It garnered 10,000 comments and more than 1.5 million likes as of this morning.

The Ladbible, a comedy page, also shared the video, garnering 3.5 million likes and about 4,000 comments.

The video has gone viral after the Kenyan comedian and socialite shared it first a few months ago. Sherlyne has since relocated to the US while Eric has taken up a gig campaigning for presidential aspirant, Jimmy Wanjigi.

