Here Is a Sneak-peek of K24’s New Team

Last week, K24 dropped out of discussions into a deal with KTN News that would have seen the former source news from the popular News channel.

As reported, K24 decided to spruce up its production team and enhance their News delivery.

Word is K24 is planning to unveil a new team this Monday which includes top personalities from rival, Switch TV.

The presenters alleged to be heading to the Media-max owned station include:-

Diana Rose

A former health reporter and News Editor at Switch TV, Diana will join K24 as a producer in the health reporting docket.

Before joining Switch TV, she worked as a broadcast TV reporter for NTV’s now-defunct Kiswahili channel, QTV from 2012. Priorto her stint at NMG, Diana interned at KBC Radio Taifa and Shine FM.

Diana has a Communication degree from Daystar University and a French Diploma (DELF A2) from Alliance Française de Nairobi.

Giverson Maina

A bilingual reporter and News Editor, Giverson was the host of Africa Focus, a programme on Switch TV. He will be joining K24 as a presenter, reporter and producer.

He first worked as a reporter at the Kenya News Agency and managed to quickly build a name for himself in the industry.

He later worked for Moi University’s Kenya Television Service (KTS) before it collapsed.

He holds a bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Graphic Communication and Advertising from Moi University.

Daniel Kituu

Kituu has been a Swahili anchor at Switch TV and is set to take up a similar role at K24, where he will also work as a News Editor.

He studied Electronic Media at Mount Kenya University (MKU) and Corporate Communication at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Abuller Ahmed

Famed for his Dikodiko Viwanjani programme, Ahmed served as a Swahili News anchor, Sports Presenter and Editor at Switch TV.

He joins K24 as a Swahili News anchor and News editor.

Ahmed formerly worked for KTN for three years after being ranked among the top three contestants for The talent search show “The Presenter Season 2”

He is a graduate of The Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

Nicholas Nduati

He is joining K24 as News Editor after serving in the capacity of Supervising editor at Switch TV.

He holds a masters degree in International Studies from University of Nairobi and a bachelors degree in Communication and Media from Egerton University.

Kenyan media is prone to playing musical chairs with several names having switched across major channels in the past few years.

The last mass hiring saw Citizen TV poach talent from KTN and NTV, including Zindzi Kibiku and Trevor Ombija in their line-up.

