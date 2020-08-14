Snapchat Unveils New Lenses For People To Use On TikTok Dance Challenges

Snapchat has launched lenses to be used specifically on TikTok. The company is aware that many social media users like to use their lenses for images which they share on other apps. Snap has now partnered with four TikTok stars to create lenses which can be used on the app.

The new lenses will track people’s bodies as they move and change poses. One of the lenses is said to place rain around the person with cartoon lightning bolts and fireworks, depending on their movement. Snapchat has revealed that the lenses track 18 joints around the body and users can start creating new videos using the Lens studio.

The whole idea around this is to lure people to use Snapchat for their video creation tools, more than its social networking capabilities. By using TikTok stars in the creation of the new lenses, Snapchat is alluding that it wants people to dance with the lenses and use them in challenges, which are synonymous with TikTok.

Only two of the lenses have music embedded, so users will not be able to play music and do the challenge on Snapchat. However, they can play music from a different app and perform the dance challenge without music cues.

Snapchat has also revealed that it has plans to allow English speakers to start recording with music sometime this year. The company has said that the feature will help users share music with their close friends instead of encouraging dance challenges on the platform.

From the latest developments, Snapchat is positioning itself as a place to create without necessarily sharing. This gives the company an edge over all the other social media platforms.

