Snapchat Launches Spotlight with Sh110 million Payout for Content Creators

Snapchat will start paying content creators with the most viewed video posts on the platform’s new spotlight feed.

Snapchat is launching Spotlight, a TikTok clone that shows a stream of posts based on personalized content algorithms. Users who contribute by are eligible for a piece of the $1 million (Sh110 million) daily payout from the company.

Due to competition from other social media platforms, Snapchat is paying content creators with the aim of retaining top creative talent on the platform.

Spotlight is Snapchat’s first program that will reward users for content. The Sh110 million daily payout is expected to run until the end of the year, with a possibility of an extension if it is successful.

Users have to submit their videos for the payout, with the selection process based on conditions including the number of views. It is still not clear how the money will be split among users or how much an individual will earn.

The company said it would also be on the look out for violations on the feed.

“We actively monitor for fraud to ensure that we only account for authentic engagement with Snaps,” Snapchat warned.

