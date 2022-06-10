Smartphone Manufacturer Tecno to Launch Mobile Financial Service in Kenya

Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of China-based phone manufacturer Transsion Holdings is set to launch a new mobile wallet service in Kenya to allow people to pay small businesses and shops.

The company announced on Thursday that it would turn its smart phones into payment terminals. The service which is set to commence mid-this month will be introduced in partnership with a number of third-party financial institutions.

“Tecno will be available for download on selected existing device series and will come pre-installed on new Tecno smartphones, including the upcoming CAMON 19 series set to be unveiled in June 2022,” the company said in a statement.

The pilot of the wallet was launched in Nigeria in May before Kenya’s anticipated rollout in June.

“The future launches will include Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Code d’Ivoire and Senegal in the second half of 2022.”

Tecno hopes to increase device sales by tapping into financial service provision. The wallet is allow users to pay for airtime, data and bills.

Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung have already joined in the scramble for the mobile wallet market.

“Consumers can use the wallet to handle their everyday transactions such as paying for airtime and groceries at the tap of a button, as well as access innovative financial services, all on one super-app,” said Tecno.

