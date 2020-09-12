Slovenian Woman Found Guilty Of Chopping Off Her Hand For Insurance Payout

A court in Ljubljana, Slovenia has sentenced a 22 year old woman to two years in Prison after she was found guilty of deliberately cutting out her hand with a saw so she could make a fraudulent insurance claim.

The district court said that in early 2019, Julija Adlesic planned with her boyfriend to have her left hand severed above the wrist at their home in the capital.

She had signed contracts with five different insurance companies just a year earlier and was due to collect more than one million euros, half to be paid immediately and the other half in regular monthly installments.

Read: Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei In Road Accident, Sustains Injuries

Her boyfriend and his father had taken Adlesic to the hospital claiming she had injured herself while sawing branches. According to authorities, the two left behind the severed hand instead of bringing it with them so it could be reattached. This, the court said, was to ensure the disability was permanent. However, that did not work as the authorities found the hand and took it to the hospital where it was reattached.

The prosecutors said they had found evidence that Adlesic’s boyfriend had earlier gone online searching for information on how artificial hands work. This was just one of the proofs that the injury was self inflicted.

Read also: Jubilee Insurance Suspended From Nairobi Hospital Over Ksh80 Million Dispute

Adlesic claimed innocence during the trial, saying she could never harm herself deliberately.

“No one wants to be crippled,” she told the court. “My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20. Only I know how it happened.”

Adlesic’s boyfriend was sentenced to three years in prison while his dad got a one year suspended sentence.

“We believe the sentences are fair and appropriate, and will serve their purpose,” judge Marjeta Dvornik said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu